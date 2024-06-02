Texas

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces cancer diagnosis

The Texas Democrat is currently undergoing treatment, she announced on Sunday.

By Megan Lebowitz | NBC News

File. Mayoral candidate, Sheila Jackson Lee
Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, announced on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Jackson Lee said it is "likely" that she will be "occasionally absent from Congress," but she assured her district, which encompasses part of Houston, that her office "will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease,” she said in a press release posted to X. “The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.”

Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, and other representatives have recently faced health issues that impacted attendance. In August of last year, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced that he was being treated for cancer. He, too, had occasional absences as he recovered from treatment.

Jackson Lee serves on the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Budget committees. She has served in the House since 1995.

"Please keep me and my family in your prayers as you have always done," she said in the press release. "Know that you will remain in mine."

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us