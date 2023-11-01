California owner of replica ‘The A-Team' and Mystery Machine vans accused of child sex crime

A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in a replica of the van from the 1980s action show "The A-Team" was arrested Tuesday at his Chino home.

Edmundo Alarcon, 44, also is the registered owner a replica Mystery Machine van from the Scooby-Doo franchise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Alarcon is accused of a sex crime with a minor inside the black-and-red A-Team-style van after developing a relationship with the victim between November 2022 and July 2023, the department said.

This image provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows a replica "The A-Team" van registered to a man arrested on suspicion of a child sex crime.

"Over the course of their relationship, Alarcon coerced the victim to perform unlawful sexual acts inside his black Chevrolet van," investigators said in a statement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Detectives and deputies with the Chino Hills Sheriff's Station served search and arrest warrants at Alacon's home in the 1100 block of Farndon Avenue in the community about 35 miles east of Los Angeles. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual penetration of a minor under duress.

This image provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows a replica Mystery Machine van registered to a man arrested on suspicion of a child sex crime.

Authorities said they are attempting to determine whether there are more victims.

"Alarcon is the registered owner of a black and red replica Chevrolet van from the television show, 'The A-Team,' and a replica Volkswagon van from the cartoon, 'Scooby-Doo,'" the department said in its statement. "Deputies are attempting to locate any other potential victims."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com

An initial court date was scheduled for Thursday, according to jail records. It was not immediately clear whether Alarcon has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.