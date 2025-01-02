Report: Teams eyeing Fox trade believe offseason move more likely

If De'Aaron Fox eventually does become available on the trade market, it might not be until this offseason.

As rumors begin to swirl regarding the star guard's future in Sacramento after the Kings' (15-19) slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season and the recent firing of coach Mike Brown, Fox has not requested a trade, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported in his latest column, citing league sources.

Amick also reported that while Fox has not requested a trade, that hasn't stopped interested teams from planning a potential run at the 27-year-old, who they believe is more likely to become available this summer rather than before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline this season.

The teams Amick mentions being discussed the most as potential Fox landing spots, if he does eventually become available, are the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets also viewed as two teams that could make sense.

In 34 games this season, Fox is averaging a career-high 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 49.2-percent shooting from the field and 32.9 percent from 3-point range.

Both Fox and the Kings, at least publicly, are committed to turning Sacramento's season around and making a playoff push with the second half of the season right around the corner.

However, if things continue to fall apart for Sacramento, there likely would be no shortage of interest in Fox if he does become available in the coming weeks.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast