Report: Former Kings forward Harry Giles agrees to deal with Nets

The Duke product has played 142 games for the Kings and Blazers since being drafted in 2017

By Logan Reardon

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Harry Giles has found a new home.

The former first-round pick, who was on the Sacramento Kings from 2017 to 2020, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Giles' agent Daniel Hazan shared the news with NBA on TNT's Chris Haynes.

Giles, a highly-touted recruit who attended Duke, has battled injuries throughout his career. Picked at No. 20 overall in 2017, the Kings acquired Giles from the Trail Blazers in a draft-night trade.

He played just 104 games over three seasons with the Kings before signing with the Blazers in 2020. Giles appeared in 38 games for Portland during the 2020-21 season, then spent the 2021-22 season with the Clippers' G League team.

In 142 career games, the 6-foot-11 big man holds averages of 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Now, after working out for the Golden State Warriors and other teams this summer, he's officially back in the NBA.

Sacramento Kings
