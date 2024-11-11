Report: Monk will miss Kings vs. Spurs game with ankle injury

The Kings will be without one of their best players for Monday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Veteran guard Malik Monk will not play in the second half of Sacramento's back-to-back after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 127-118 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Monday, citing sources.

Sources: Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (ankle) will miss tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs as his injury continues to be evaluated today. pic.twitter.com/30QmXid4j4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 11, 2024

Monk appeared to injure his ankle early in the second quarter while defending Suns guard Grayson Allen in the corner in front of Phoenix's bench.

Malik Monk appeared to injure his ankle on this play pic.twitter.com/KuZFzXXepN — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 11, 2024

Monk eventually hobbled off the court and later was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

And now, as the Kings further evaluate the extent of Monk's injury, he reportedly will miss, at least, Monday's game against the Spurs.

