plane crash

2 Planes Crash Mid-Air During Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport

By Ahraya Burns

Dallas Fire-Rescue reported an Alert 3 – Aircraft Emergency, after a mid-air collision involving two historic military planes at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the FAA.

At this time, No information has been released on the status of the pilots, or whether any injuries were reported from falling debris, and it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

US 67 is closed and traffic is being diverted.

U.S. & World

2 hours ago

Bus Falls Into Canal in Egypt's Nile Delta, Killing 21

decision 2022 2 hours ago

Senate Control May Come Down to Nevada as Count Nears End

NBC 5 crews are headed to the scene.

This story is developing, check back and refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

plane crashDallasAirshowWings Over Dallas
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us