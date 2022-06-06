Montana

Rescuers Find Missing 4-Year-Old Safe in Montana After Two Days on His Own Outdoors

Ryker Webb was "in good spirits and apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold"

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - Montana via Facebook

Rescuers found a "hungry, thirsty" and cold little boy Sunday after he had gone missing two days earlier near his home in Montana, authorities said.

Ryker Webb, 4, though, was in otherwise good shape after his harrowing adventure in far northwest Montana, officials said.

The boy was reported missing Friday afternoon near mile marker 18 of state Highway 56, south of Troy and east of Bull Lake, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. He had been playing with the family dog in the yard outside the home.

The sheriff's office said search efforts using helicopters and drones were hampered over the weekend by "very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling."

The little boy "was in good spirits and apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold," according to the sheriff's statement.

