restaurants

Restaurants Rebel Against Delivery Apps as Cities Crack Down on Fees

Restaurateurs are mounting guerrilla campaigns to persuade customers to skip the delivery platforms they say are squeezing their businesses at a particularly difficult time

Uber Eats
As Belgium takes steps in easing Restrictions, Restaurant and cafe are not allowed to open to customers only fast food and take away is allowed. restaurants and restaurants may not reopen be Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When Pitas and Sticks, a Greek restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, gets an order from Grubhub, owner John Stamos gives each bag a personal touch, printing out a small note with a simple message: Grubhub orders are killing his business, reports NBC News.

"Small businesses like us need your support in this time of crisis," Stamos writes in each note. "Online apps such as GRUBHUB ARE CHARGING US 30% of each order and $9 or more on orders made using phone numbers on their app or website … please help save the restaurant industry by ordering directly with us."

Restaurateurs like Stamos are mounting guerrilla campaigns to persuade customers to skip the delivery platforms they say are squeezing their businesses at a particularly difficult time. Some are looking to use social media to get the word out or coming up with special offers. Others are ditching the apps altogether.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

US Virus Updates: 2.4M More Jobless Claims; Confusion Over PPP Loan Forgiveness

Lori Loughlin 57 mins ago

Lori Loughlin, Husband to Serve Prison Time in College Admissions Scandal

Outside a Bareburger restaurant in Brooklyn, a new sign appeals to passersby: "Support your local restaurants & order directly with them." Restaurant owners are trying to figure out ways to stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered their industry. Many restaurants have had to close their doors to customers, while others have turned to food delivery apps such as Uber Eats and Grubhub to fill the void.

Read the full story at NBC News.com

This article tagged under:

restaurantsGrubHub
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us