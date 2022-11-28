Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens punched a man over the weekend in Southern California, a brawl that the retired football great said Monday was self-defense.
TMZ originally posted video of the altercation that unfolded late Saturday night in Inglewood, after Owens — best known for his years with the San Francisco 49ers before enjoying productive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles — went shopping at a CVS Pharmacy.
Owens, 48, told NBC News Monday afternoon that the TMZ footage accurately depicted the fisticuffs, but didn't capture what led up to the fight.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.