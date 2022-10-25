‘Retreat & Restore' (and Save) With This Santa Barbara Hotel Deal

What to Know Retreat & Restore is the first-ever flash sale from Visit Santa Barbara

Visitors can save 25% at several local hotels and resorts; book by Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel between November 2022 through February 2023; blocked-out dates and other conditions may apply depending on the property

THE GETAWAYS THAT GOT AWAY: Travelers, by nature, are not woulda/shoulda sorts, and letting go of bygone regrets, and things that might have been missed, is a necessary requirement for having an upbeat, adventuresome, and future-forward life. Still, not taking that one vacation or trip when a person really wanted to can make them a bit keener when fast and fabulous opportunities suddenly arise. And one has, as October 2022 comes to an end, and it has a "first-ever" attached, making it even more noteworthy: Visit Santa Barbara is holding its first-ever flash sale, one that gives gallivanters plenty of stay-over savings around the Amerian Riviera. The window for these deals? Why it would be wintertime, and a bit of late fall, which, all in all, is a sublime time to savor this sunny spot. And when the sun isn't actually shining? A sunny spirit abides, thanks to a strong museum scene, the foodie-fun Funk Zone, scenic Stearns Wharf, and a briny bounty of oceanic beauty.

THE "RETREAT & RESTORE" FLASH SALE... is on now, through Oct. 30, which means that, yes, you'll need to book your stay by Halloween Eve 2022. The savings at the heart of this hurry-and-book happening? A hefty 25% off, hurray. As for when you'll take that trip to this land of soft blossoms, tiled roofs, perfect pinots, and seafood everything? Look to November 2022 through February 2023 for your gorgeous getaway. Perusing the fine print, acknowledging the asterisks, and delving into the details? You'll want to, as there will be some blocked-off dates, depending upon the property you want to enjoy, and other important considerations to know before reserving your room. Your next step? Check out the impressive list, which includes Harbor View Inn, Hotel Milo, Hotel Santa Barbara, and El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel as well as other gems. There are plenty of reasons to call upon this postcard-esque slice of coastal California during its quieter stretch, including, oh yes, that unparalleled uncrowded feeling (or at least the area isn't quite as bustling, on the whole, as the summer season).

FOR ALL THE HOTELS, deals, details, must-knows, and dreamy pictures, look here (quickly) then book your near-future stay by Oct. 30.