Rich, Hearty, Earthy, Yum: Truffles Get Their Own Fest in Napa

What to Know Napa Truffle Festival

Jan. 13-16, 2023

Seminars, wild mushroom forays, sales of fresh truffles

THE MOODIEST MONTH: January is a lovely and layered time of year, and its gourmet gifts are beyond bountiful. These gourmand-pleasing gifts go far further than simply finishing the holiday leftovers or moving toward the sort of fresh-start meal plans that invariably crop up when a new year begins. For the first month is rife with an elegant moodiness, and more than a little moistness, and this all can lead an adventurous foodie to dream about those dishes that elegantly employ the earthy gifts of the forest. Perhaps that is one reason why so many fungi-themed festivals sprout up around California in the winter months, including the one that will rule Napa over the middle part of January. It's the...

NAPA TRUFFLE FESTIVAL, a raise-the-glass gathering that puts the knobby and fragrant favorite at the center of the sup-worthy celebration. The four-day happening is known to book up fast, and waitlists are now open for the big centerpiece events, including the Wild Mushroom Foray and lunch at Pine Ridge Vineyards. But if you'd like to browse and buy your own truffles, those possibilities abound, too, with a truffle-themed market popping up at the Westin Verasa Napa Lobby on Friday, Jan. 13 and Oxbow Public Market from Jan. 14-16.

LOOKING AHEAD: And if the esteemed Napa event puts you in a festive foraging state of mind, look ahead to the later part of the month, and Big Sur, where a popular forage-fun festivity is taking on a virtual dimension. The Golden State's loamy treasures are plentiful, as are those festivals, happenings, and meals that celebrate the deep-toned delights of the forest floor.