Retired Truck Driver Charged With Murder of Woman Found in California Nearly 30 Years Ago

A retired Texas truck driver was charged in connection with the 1993 cold case murder of a woman whose body was found in Riverside County, the Riverside County District Attorney's office said Friday.

Douglas Thomas was charged in the slaying of Sherri Herrera that occurred nearly 30 years ago.

On March 30, 1993, the body of Herrera was found on the eastbound Hayfield Ramp Road onramp to I-10 in Desert Center.

She was a mother of four from Tulare, California. She was last seen alive a few days before her death, officials said, but were vague on details of her last sighting.

In May 2022, Texas Rangers arrested Thomas in Titus County, Texas, on suspicion of the murder in connection with the crime.

Thomas was identified via DNA that was found at the scene, authorities alleged.

Thomas is a retired truck driver with a 40-plus year career who drove far and wide across the United States.

The DA’s office charged Thomas with murder that was allegedly taking place during rape.

Thomas is currently in custody in Texas and will be prosecuted for another slaying in 1992.

Prosecutors say Thomas was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in Titus County, Texas. After he is prosecuted for the Texas slaying, he will be extradited to California for the murder of Sherri Herrera.

The Riverside County DA’s Office is asking that anyone who may information about the victim or suspect, or who may have seen anything suspicious around I-10 and Hayfield Road on or around March 30, 1993, to contact the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team at (951) 955-2777.