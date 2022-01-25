Snake Burglar Strikes Again? Slithering Bandit Caught on Camera

A month after the so-called snake burglar was caught on camera slithering around on his belly through Inland Empire businesses so he could swipe thousands in cash and in products has possibly struck again.

Back in December, the slithering bandit was captured on camera at a Riverside salon crawling through the entire business on his belly to avoid setting off the motion detectors, ultimately getting away with $8,000 in cash in addition to products.

On Jan. 14, a similar looking burglar with the same tactics went sliding along at another business in yet another on-camera theft, the business owner confirmed.

A man slides around on his belly in order to rip off a Riverside salon and not set off security sensors.

The thief took $15,000 worth of silver at the Gold Exchange.

Detectives with Riverside police say the burglar from the earlier theft has not yet been arrested.

"If anyone recognizes the person in the video, we definitely want to speak with them," Riverside police said.

He stole silver bars that were supposed to be delivered to customer, the business owner said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Riverside police.