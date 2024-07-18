2024 RNC Milwaukee
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump takes center stage on Day 4 of RNC; Biden has COVID-19

Trump told the Washington Examiner that he had rewritten his acceptance speech in the wake of the Saturday shooting.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • JD Vance formally accepted the VP nomination and used his speech to blend his working-class Appalachian roots with Trump's economic populism and nationalism
  • Families of soldiers killed in Afghanistan withdrawal blamed Biden for the attack and criticized how the withdrawal was handled at GOP convention
  • Meanwhile, President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled a planned appearance at the UnidosUS conference in Las Vegas

The Republican National Convention culminates Thursday with former President Donald Trump addressing the audience to accept the party's presidential nomination in prime time before thousands of supporters at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

How he approaches the speech in light of his injury at Saturday's assassination attempt will be closely watched.

Trump's wife Melania and daughter Ivanka who both spoke at the previous two conventions are expected to attend but not expected to speak this time.

2024 RNC Milwaukee
