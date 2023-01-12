road rage

Baton-Wielding Man Smashes Car in California Road Rage Caught on Video

Dashcam video shows what appears to be a road rage confrontation on a freeway northeast of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man driving on a Southern California freeway was recording what he thought was a case of road rage involving two other drivers.

Moments later, he was surprised to find himself at the center of a confrontation on the 2 Freeway in Glendale.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said he turned on his dashboard camera Wednesday morning when he saw a Tesla driver leave the scene of a collision.

"I figure even if I was scared or whatever, you really got to help people out and do the right thing," he told NBCLA. "Or, at any rate, just be able to supply a license plate number. I would want someone to do that for me."

The Tesla driver can be seen cutting in front of the witness, then slamming on his brakes and stopping on the busy freeway northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Video showed the partially masked Tesla driver holding what appeared to be a pipe or stick as he got out of the car and charged toward the driver's side door. The man who recorded the video said he struck his window several times with the object.

"Luckily, my windows didn't break," he told NBCLA.

No arrests were reported. The California Highway Patrol told NBCLA the agency received a report about the incident, but added that investigators did not receive a clear image of the Tesla's license plate.

