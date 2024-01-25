Roam the new ‘Sonora Selfie Trail' and get acquainted with the charming hamlet

What to Know The Sonora Selfie Trail celebrates the scenic city, a Tuolumne County gem

If you snap selfies at specific spots around the area, checking in as you go, you may be entered in a grand prize drawing

Goodies from Sonora favorites are part of the prize; the drawing will take place in December 2024

TRAILS? We can easily describe the concept, and maybe even reminisce, with impressive recall, a few we've taken over the years. We might remember the hills and valleys of a particularly fetching trail, the beloved byway boasting a bench with a fabulous sunset view. But trails come in many flavors, and, in California, those flavors truly cover the gourmet, get-moving gamut. There are wildflower trails, brewery trails, and the oh-so-creamy California Cheese Trail, a Sonoma County staple. The trail you're following may involve food, experiences, or something else, but you can bet there will be a catchy theme, the sort of notion that pulls the whole adventure together. And if you begin to ponder Sonora, a city that's rife with Gold Country history, natural beauty, and all sorts of Yosemite-close splendor, you might wonder if there is a trail built around making memories.

Visit Tuolumne County

THE SONORA SELFIE TRAIL... was recently unveiled by the team behind Visit Tuolumne County, as a way to connect visitors with some of the must-visit attractions and locations. How does it all work? You'll check in at various locations and snap a selfie (#SonoraSelfieTrail is the tag to use). Sweet: You'll earn points along the way, with five points netting you an entry in the grand prize drawing, which is set for December 2024. The winner will take home "items from Sonora businesses," further connecting road-trippers to the charming area. Find out how to participate, and what Sonora has to offer, and, of course, the region surrounding the city. This isn't the only tempting trail in the area; there's a craft burger trail, one that leads road-trippers to some of Tuolumne County's choicest diners.