Report: Sabonis expected to seek clarity on Kings' plan in offseason

Domantas Sabonis intends to get answers from the Kings this offseason.

Sacramento's star center is expected to seek clarity on the organization's future plans, The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported Friday, citing league sources.

Sabonis isn't the only Kings player trying to figure out what lies ahead.

Amick and Slater also reported, citing league sources, that "several members of the team’s core are watching and wondering where this is all headed."

Amick and Slater's reporting comes as the former face of the Kings franchise, De'Aaron Fox, plays his first game against Sacramento as a member of the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Fox's decision not to sign a contract extension last summer with the Kings was due to his questions about the franchise's stability and ability to compete at a championship level.

That culminated in the Kings trading Fox to the Spurs before the Feb. 6 deadline.

Now, it appears Sabonis and other Kings players want similar answers.

Sabonis is under contract for three more seasons and will make just over $140 million. Veteran DeMar DeRozan has two more years left on his current deal. Guard Zach LaVine, acquired from the Chicago Bulls in the Fox trade, has one season remaining on his contract with a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season. Malik Monk has two guaranteed years left on his contract with a $21.5 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

Sabonis, out due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, is having another stellar season, averaging 19.5 points and an NBA-leading 14.1 rebounds in 56 games.

It's unknown what will come of Sabonis' conversations with the Kings this summer, but if the team can qualify for the NBA playoffs this season and possibly win a first-round series, that might go a long way to easing his concerns.

