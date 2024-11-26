Report: Kings ‘close' to contract with veteran forward Crowder

Some help appears to be on the way for the Kings.

Amid an 8-10 start to the 2024-25 NBA season, Sacramento is "close" to a contract with free-agent forward Jae Crowder, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Free agent forward Jae Crowder is close to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. At 8-10 and dealing with some injuries, Kings are working to add frontcourt depth with the 13-year NBA veteran who has made two Finals appearances since 2020. pic.twitter.com/1uQP9xNZcy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2024

Crowder, 34, reportedly worked out with the Kings this summer after spending the 2023-24 season as a serviceable reserve with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 steals over 23.1 minutes per game.

The reported contract with Crowder comes as the Kings deal with a rash of frontcourt injuries. Sacramento announced Tuesday that forward Trey Lyles is out three to four weeks with a calf strain sustained during the team's 130-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Additionally, guard/forward DeMar DeRozan, who missed three games with lower back tightness before returning Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, experienced lower back muscle inflammation after Monday's game and will be listed as out Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per the Kings.

To make matters worse, all of this comes as the Kings ride a four-game losing streak into their matchup with the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Per Charania, Crowder is expected to be available for Wednesday's game.

Whether or not Sacramento's reported Crowder addition helps the team overcome its recent rough stretch -- and its injuries -- remains to be seen.

