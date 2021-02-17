Rush Limbaugh Dead at 70 Due to Lung Cancer Complications

Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70 of complications from lung cancer, it was announced on his radio show and its website Wednesday.

Limbaugh, the highly influential conservative talk radio host, learned of his cancer diagnosis in early 2020.

On Feb. 3, he first disclosed that he was sick. The following day, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during the State of the Union address.

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born in 1951 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He started his career at a radio station at the age of 16 before growing to become one of the most influential voices in conservative media.

He started his first national radio show in 1988 from New York, later relocating to Palm Beach, Florida.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster has dominated talk radio with a raucous, liberal-bashing style that made him one of the most influential voices of American right-wing politics and inspired other conservative broadcasters including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.

The media figure’s endorsement and friendship is a conservative political treasure. His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter that Limbaugh read on the air in December 1992 and which sealed his reputation among conservatives: “You’ve become the number one voice for conservatism in our country,” Reagan wrote.

Two years later, Limbaugh would be so widely credited as key to Republicans’ takeover of Congress for the first time in 40 years, he was deemed an honorary member of the new class.

Limbaugh has frequently been accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as “Barack the Magic Negro,” a song featured on his show that said Obama “makes guilty whites feel good” and that the politician is “black, but not authentically.”

His popularity has survived brickbats and thrived despite personal woes.

Limbaugh was married four times and did not have any children. He married wife Kathryn, who announced his death on his radio show, in 2010.