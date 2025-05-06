Russian man stole luxury yacht, led Florida deputies on pursuit: Sheriff

A Russian national who stole a 66-foot luxury yacht was captured after he led Florida deputies on a water pursuit on Monday.
The yacht had been reported stolen from the Blowing Rocks Marina near Tequesta by the dockmaster, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said.
The theft set off a massive law enforcement response as authorities launched a search for the yacht, which was quickly spotted in the Intracoastal Waterway in the Hobe Sound area.
After a pursuit the yacht was stopped and the suspect, Nikolai Vilka, was taken into custody, officials said.
A video released by the sheriff's office showed authorities quickly jumping onto a boat to apparently join the pursuit, while a second video showed multiple law enforcement boats surrounding the yacht and deputies approaching with weapons drawn.
Photos from the sheriff's office showed Vilka being taken into custody.
Vilka, a Russian national, claimed he didn't speak English, so the Department of Homeland Security responded with a Russian interpreter, officials said.
Officials haven't said what charges he could face.