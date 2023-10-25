A Black mother is demanding an apology after Sacramento police officers pulled her and her 8-year-old son over at gunpoint, mistaking the child for a teen wanted for two felonies.

Shanice Stewart, who is nine months pregnant, said she was driving her son, Brandon, to football practice around 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 when police officers pulled them over, with more officers later surrounding the car and a helicopter hovering in the sky, according to KCRA. Authorities were not after Stewart but her young son, who the officers thought fit the description of a suspect.

“Really? My 8-year-old baby fits the description of the suspect you’re looking for?” Stewart told KCRA. “It just didn’t make sense to me.”

Stewart has not responded to a request for comment, but she did share her account of the incident in a Facebook post, writing that police ordered her to toss her keys out of the window and slowly exit the car with her hands in the air. Brandon had gotten out of the car as well, and was screaming and begging the police not to take his mother away. She recalled the boy trying to tell the officers, “My mom was just taking me to practice.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shortly after, police ended the ordeal and told Stewart that they had made a mistake. The officers thought the third-grader may have been a juvenile suspect wanted for a pair of felony warrants, including one for gun possession, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department. Stewart was shocked.

Sacramento Police acknowledged the mistake in a statement to NBC News. A spokesperson said the officers “observed a juvenile who they believed to be the wanted suspect” get into a vehicle with heavily tinted windows. They conducted a “high-risk stop” involving multiple police officers and the helicopter until they realized the boy in the vehicle wasn’t the suspect, according to the statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.