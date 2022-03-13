Same Suspect Wanted for Killing 3 Homeless Men, Shooting 3 More in DC, NYC: Authorities

A multistate manhunt is underway for a suspect who police say shot six homeless men in Washington, D.C. and New York City. Three of the victims were killed, including a man who was left inside a burning tent in Northeast D.C.

Three men, all believed to be experiencing homelessness, were found shot in Northeast D.C. earlier this month. One of the victims was found in a burning tent, having been shot and stabbed to death, according to D.C. police.

The Metropolitan Police Department, NYPD and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all assisting in the investigation, authorities said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York Mayor Eric Adams put out a joint statement late Sunday night, saying they were calling on everyone to look at images of the suspect and report any information they have to authorities.

"The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population," they said.

Tonight, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and @NYCMayor spoke about ongoing investigations by the @DCPoliceDept and the @NYPDnews. Following their conversation, Mayor Bowser and Mayor Adams released the following joint statement: https://t.co/MpcefoOowL pic.twitter.com/dbWmLxg1Tb — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 14, 2022

DC Homeless Men Killings

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The first victim was found shot on March 3 at around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of New York Avenue NE. The second man was found shot on March 8 shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of H Street NE.

Both were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, D.C. police said.

On March 9, an officer was in the area of the 400 block of New York Avenue NE at around 2:54 a.m. when he saw a fire, police said. After DC Fire and EMS responders put out the blaze, authorities said they found the remains of a man. His name has not been released.

“As a result of an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds,” D.C. police said.

Police Chief Robert Contee called the attacks "vicious" and "cowardly" acts, and said that the department was committed to bringing the gunman to justice.

Anyone with information on the attacks should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. D.C. police in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a reward of up to $45,000 for information leading to an arrest.

NYC Homeless Men Killings

The latest attack happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwich Street and Mary Street in New York City. A man was sleeping in a bag on the street when he was fatally shot, multiple law enforcement sources told our sister station, NBC New York.

Police believe the suspect in Sunday's attack was also responsible for Saturday's shootings, one of which was fatal as well. Both of those victims were shot in Manhattan between 4:36 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect appeared to intentionally approach the first two men separately on the street and shoot them, cops say. One of the men was on Lafayette Street in Lower Manhattan. He was sleeping in a sleeping bag when he was shot, police say.

According to police, security video showed the suspect, wearing all black and a black ski mask, approaching and shooting the man in the sleeping bag about 10 blocks away and 90 minutes after the first attack.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams condemned the Saturday attacks as "horrific," and called the video chilling.

"We need to find this person, and we need New Yorkers to help us," he said.

Adams said a task force composed of police officers and a homeless outreach team would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations and would urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.

The attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.