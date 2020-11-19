coronavirus pandemic

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Canceled Due to Rise of COVID-19 Cases in County

The decades-old San Diego holiday tradition will not light up the bay this year

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

TZ BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS 14

The 49th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, a beloved holiday parade, has now been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, they announced Thursday.

"We are sad to announce that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, this year’s San Diego Bay Parade of lights is cancelled.  We are disappointed that the parade cannot take place this year but we would like to do our part to minimize the spread of the virus..." the event planners announced on their website.

Before the county entered the purple tier, several changes were made to the parade like canceling the Awards Dinner.

San Diego County Shifts to Most Restrictive Purple Tier

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights typically draws about 100,000 spectators to the shores of San Diego Bay each year. Approximately, 80 boats participate in the parade.

2019 San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

U.S. & World

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID Updates: Azar Says Pfizer to File FDA Application for Vaccine

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

NY Probes Trump Consulting Payments That Reduced His Taxes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us