San Diego County Facing Many Obstacles for COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

The U.S. vaccine rollout is moving slower than expected and it's causing concern for those who are at greater risk of catching COVID-19.

On Wednesday San Diego County health leaders said vaccine supply remains limited and only healthcare workers who fall into Phase 1-A of the state's vaccination schedule can get their immunization.

"I didn’t hesitate at all, I wanted to have protection from this awful virus," said Maria Morales.

Morales agrees that efforts should move to vaccinate Black and Latino communities who have been hit the hardest by the virus.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the state's priority is to deliver vaccines “as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences.”

He urged patience for those not yet eligible, saying, “Your turn is coming."

Morales is a longtime healthcare worker at an orthopedic clinic and said she's thankful her job is what helped qualify her for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I had a good experience," said Morales. "The only thing I did experience maybe 15 minutes after was a little bit of heaviness on my arm and a little bit of sensation, that's it."

Morales received her first dose on Monday. She's encouraging her friends and family to get the vaccine and wants to ensure the Latino and Black communities are also on board.

"People of color have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic and they are under increased rates of dying, increased rates of hospitalization," explained Family medicine Dr. Abi Olulade.

Morales is scheduled for her second dose in early February and hopes for more awareness about the vaccine in communities struggling with high COVID-19 rates.

"When you get vaccinated you're not just protecting yourself, you're protecting your community," said Dr. Olulade. "The fact that she's getting vaccinated, she is doing a service for the community and that's what everyone needs to remember."