San Diego Family Loses Loved One to Battle With COVID-19

The U.S. has surpassed 100,000 deaths due to COVID-19, each has a name, a face, and a loving family left behind.

“A lot of times, people don't take this virus seriously, but I am going through a lot right now because of this virus. Because they weren't able to save my dad and the hospital tried,” said Lupita Abundis.

Jose Manuel Abundis, 71, died from the coronavirus on May 21. He was a humanitarian and a Navy veteran.

The Abundis family is honoring the patriarch of their family, a man they say who accomplished so much but still had so much more to give had this virus not taken him.

“Being a veteran, being in the masonry, he inspired me to do more and to be great,” said Brandon Ruelas, Abundis grandson.

The beloved grandfather was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. He later migrated to the U.S. and served in the Navy. Abundis studied Political Science at the University of California, Los Angeles. Later got his Master’s degree in Public Administration, Social Science at the University of California, Riverside.

For 30 years, he worked for the State of California Employment Development and proudly served as a Shriner in San Diego.

“He had a big heart. He always looked at the good in others and wanted to make sure that you as a person were okay,” Lupita said.

Brandon and Brian Ruelas said their grandfather is their mentor. Lupita said her father is her best friend, and they were planning a big celebration for him.

“He said, ‘oh yeah, yeah, once all of this is over, we’re going to get together and celebrate my birthday,’ and that was the last time I hugged and kissed my dad,” she said through tears.

On May 1, Abundis, who was living in El Centro, was admitted to El Centro hospital, where things escalated quickly.

“I got the call I will never forget. My heart sunk and I felt something go down to my belly,” Lupita said.

Lupita said her father was ordered to be sent to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, but the hospital said they had no beds for him.

He was taken by ambulance to the Intensive Care Unit at Paradise Valley hospital, he later was sedated into a coma and put on life support.

“(At the hospital) they handed the phone over to my dad, and I talked to him and he would try to open his eyes, and I tried my best to stay calm and I told my dad that we would be waiting for him, that I loved him and prayed with him, and that’s the closest thing I could do with my dad,” she said.

On Thursday, May 21, Abundis lost his battle to COVID-19. His family could not physically say goodbye, nor could Lupita see her father later in the morgue because of the contagious virus.

“Our grandpa could have been alive today if you know other people had followed the guidelines,” Brandon said.

The family believes the spread of the virus could have been prevented.

“My dad would tell everyone to please be cautious, be mindful, respect yourself and others,” Lupita said.

Inspired by her father's goodwill while he was hospitalized, Lupita fed the nurses daily. She said in memory of her father, she will continue to do this as often as she can.

The family said they are truly thankful for all of the nurses and staff at Paradise Valley hospital that took care of their father.

In March, Abundis's father, Vicente Abundis, 93, died of natural causes. His funeral was put on hold due to the pandemic and restrictions of gatherings.

“We haven’t been able to bury my grandfather he’s still in the morgue because of this COVID-19, we haven’t been able to pay his respect as he deserves,” she said.