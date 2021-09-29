San Diego Police ID Mom and Toddler Who Died After Falling Off Balcony at Petco Park

San Diego police have identified a mother and her toddler son who died over the weekend at Petco Park when they fell from the third-level concourse just before a Padres baseball game.

NBC 7's Dana Griffin heard from a witness who was sitting one table away from a mother and child who fell to their deaths over a railing at Petco Park.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said the woman, 40, was identified as Raquel Wilkins. Her son, only 2 years old, was identified as Denzel Browning-Wilkins. Both were San Diego residents, SDPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still gathering evidence and speaking with any possible witnesses.

"The Police Department understands the interest in this tragic event and the questions that have arisen. How and why this happened are questions on the mind of many, especially the investigators looking for answers in this heartbreaking case," SDPD said Wednesday.

A mother and her 2-year-old son died after falling from the third level of Petco Park Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

A witness to the fall told NBC 7 she saw the mother, with the toddler in her arms, jumping on a picnic bench near a railing on the edge of the concourse. She said she saw the mother lose her balance and nearly fall over the wall, but didn't. Then, seconds later, the mother got back on the bench and started jumping again. She lost her balance a second time, the witness said, but this time she fell over.

SDPD has not confirmed this report from the witness.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The Deadly Fall at Petco Park

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said the mother and her son were at a concession area at the downtown San Diego ballpark at around 4 p.m. Saturday, just before the start of the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game.

They were at a picnic table area close to the edge of the third-level concourse when, suddenly, they fell from over the protective wall and onto the sidewalk below. When officers arrived, they found the mother and child unresponsive on the sidewalk at 200 Tony Gwynn Way, Brown confirmed.

Emergency responders tried to revive them with CPR but due to their severe injuries, both the mother and toddler died at the scene.

The victims’ deaths appeared to be suspicious and, out of an abundance of caution, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene, Brown said.

"It’s far too early for us to have any information as to whether or not this is intentional or accidental," Brown said on Saturday.

A mother and her 2-year-old son died after falling from the third level of Petco Park Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

"We are speaking to the father of the child, they are not married but we are speaking to him," the lieutenant added.

'We Are Deeply Saddened by the Loss of Life at Petco Park'

The San Diego Padres released a statement about the deadly incident at their home stadium.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening," the club said in a press release Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved."

We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved. San Diego Padres

"We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department.”

San Diegan Brian Howell was at the ballpark on Saturday and said many of the fans who were there to watch the game weren't aware of what happened at Petco Park. Howell said police and stadium crews began keeping people away from the scene of the incident a little after it happened.

"They were just keeping us away from that area, we thought it was standard protocol but everyone along this side was keeping us out of that area," Howell said. "All we heard was that there might have been an unfortunate incident."