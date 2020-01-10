Sanders Slams Trump as ‘Pathological Liar’ Over Claims of Embassy Attack Plots

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Friday he doesn't believe President Donald Trump's claim that Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was plotting to blow up "multiple" U.S. embassies before he was killed by an American drone strike last week and slammed the president as a "pathological liar."

In an interview on NBC's TODAY show, Sanders told Savannah Gutherie that administration officials didn't mention "one word of that" to lawmakers during a highly classified intelligence briefing on its actions in Iran.

“The difficulty that we have, and I don’t mean to be rude here, is that we have a president who is a pathological liar,” Sanders said. “So could it be true? I guess it could be. Is it likely to be true? Probably not.”

Trump said at a news conference Thursday that Soleimani was planning to "blow up" the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Later in the day, the president told supporters at a rally in Ohio that the top Iranian commander was plotting attacks on "multiple embassies."

However, some lawmakers who attended the classified briefings have said Trump's claims were not supported by the facts provided by administration officials. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., accused the White House of "making this up as they go."

"The reality is they provided very little facts, and the facts clearly did not establish their claim of an imminent threat," Hollen told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell.

On Friday, Pompeo defended the intelligence that prompted the U.S. to kill Soleimani and claimed that lawmakers were briefed on the "imminent threat." Pressed by NBC News' Peter Alexander if that included information on threats to U.S. embassies, Pompeo refused to clarify details of the intelligence briefing while maintaining that information about planned embassy attacks was given to Congress.

“Yes, we told them about the imminent threat, all of the intelligence that we have briefed, that you have heard today, I assure you in an unclassified setting we’ve provided in a classified setting as well,” Pompeo said at the news conference announcing new sanctions against Iran.

In an interview that aired on FOX News Thursday night, Pompeo told Laura Ingraham that while the U.S. did not know when or where Soleimani was planning to attack, the threat to American interests was "real."

“There is no doubt that there were a series of imminent attacks being plotted by Qasem Soleimani. We don’t know precisely when and we don’t know precisely where, but it was real,” Pompeo said.

The administration has insisted Soleimani posed imminent threats to Americans in the Mideast but has not offered specific details about what constitutes "imminent."

Asked by reporters Friday for his definition of "imminent," Pompeo said, "This was gonna happen and American lives were at risk. We would have been culpably negligent had we not recommended to the president that he take this action against Qassem Soleimani."

