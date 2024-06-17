Happy 50th to the Summer Solstice Celebration, a sparkly Santa Barbara gem

What to Know Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration

The famous parade dances on June 22 while the festival shines from June 21-23; the celebration is marking 50 years in 2024

Free entry; other events, like workshops and art crawls, are part of the festivities

CARNIVAL SPIRIT: Mardi Gras is very much a wintertime whimsy, a just-before-Lent lark that grandly unfurls when the weather is still cool and Fat Tuesday fun is on the horizon. California is quite a drive from New Orleans, but the Golden State also has its share of colorful carnival-style events. But one of the most Mardi-Gras-est of them all isn't even a Mardi Gras party, even as it embraces the sheer exuberance, pageantry, and upbeat outlandishness we associate with the carnival-centric holiday. Rather, we're singing the praises of the Summer Solstice Celebration in Santa Barbara, a venerable, oh-so-vibrant parade and festival that is merrily marking its half-century anniversary in 2024. Again, there are no traditional Mardi-style themes to be seen, but you will encounter plenty of sun imagery; after all, this over-the-top to-do has some shimmering solstice vibes and joy to spare.

THE 2024 PARADE... sparkles on June 22, along with its fabulous and feathery festival. Well, maybe not exactly "feathery" but the sequins, glitter, and eye-catching costumes are some of the showy staples of this beloved event, along with the creative floats, quirky inflatables, bright banners, and fluttery flags. The celebration's latest theme is "Flights of Fancy," but visitors shouldn't plan to take flight after the parade concludes; keep in mind that the parade, famous as is might be, is only one element of this effervescent affair. There is art to admire, plus music, food, the FUNtopia Interactive Art Playground, that mondo festival, and more. You might even say that the Summer Solstice Celebration has some Doo Dah Parade spunkiness in addition to its Mardi Gras gleefulness, but, ultimately, this warm-weather whimsy is totally and wonderfully itself. Happy 50th to one of the Golden State's most golden parades, a star — er, sun, rather — in our galaxy of glad-hearted gatherings.

Pictured: Photo by Patricia Clarke, courtesy of Visit Santa Barbara/photo by Steve Hospodar, courtesy of Visit Santa Barbara