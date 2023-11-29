Santa's got a vintage Airstream at this Huntington Beach photo spot

What to Know Santa Claus and his Airstream are located at Pacific City, the shopping destination near Huntington Beach Pier

Through Dec. 24; photo sessions start at $39.99

Special pet photo dates are ahead on Dec. 3 and 10

SURFING SANTA, at least around the Golden State, might also be Stand-Up Paddleboarding Santa, or Kayaking Santa, or Yachting Santa, or Hanging Out on the Deck of a Friend's Boat Santa. In short, we do love to see the whimsical icon out on the waves, living his saltiest Golden State lifestyle, and maybe rocking some holiday-themed board shorts, too. But there are ways to locate Claus-in-California sights that are not out on the ocean but just a short stroll from the sand. Take the hang-loose pop-up at Pacific City, the sunny shopping destination that's an easy trek from Huntington Beach Pier. Santa's not rocking a wetsuit at Pacific City nor does he have his board at the ready; rather, he's living the stylish shore life with his Airstream travel trailer, a neato retro wonder that boasts a festive striped awning and other snazzy seasonal flourishes.

STOPPING BY FOR A SNAPSHOT... with the Airstream-adjacent icon can happen through Dec. 24. Photo prices start at $39.99 and if you book your session in advance? You'll be treated to a "free personalized phone call from Santa before you visit." A few Sundays will be devoted to pet photos, if you'd like to bring your pup by for a quick picture at this oh-so-coastal set-up. Surely your out-of-state family is looking forward to photos that really speak to the spirit of the surf, sand, and sun? Call it a cute reminder that you keep to the California ways, even when posing with Kris Kringle. There are other ho-ho-doings around Pacific City throughout December; check out the destination's site for more.