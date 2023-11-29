Huntington Beach

Santa's got a vintage Airstream at this Huntington Beach photo spot

Find the Jolly Old Elf and his rad roll at Pacific City near the pier.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pacific City

What to Know

  • Santa Claus and his Airstream are located at Pacific City, the shopping destination near Huntington Beach Pier
  • Through Dec. 24; photo sessions start at $39.99
  • Special pet photo dates are ahead on Dec. 3 and 10

SURFING SANTA, at least around the Golden State, might also be Stand-Up Paddleboarding Santa, or Kayaking Santa, or Yachting Santa, or Hanging Out on the Deck of a Friend's Boat Santa. In short, we do love to see the whimsical icon out on the waves, living his saltiest Golden State lifestyle, and maybe rocking some holiday-themed board shorts, too. But there are ways to locate Claus-in-California sights that are not out on the ocean but just a short stroll from the sand. Take the hang-loose pop-up at Pacific City, the sunny shopping destination that's an easy trek from Huntington Beach Pier. Santa's not rocking a wetsuit at Pacific City nor does he have his board at the ready; rather, he's living the stylish shore life with his Airstream travel trailer, a neato retro wonder that boasts a festive striped awning and other snazzy seasonal flourishes.

STOPPING BY FOR A SNAPSHOT... with the Airstream-adjacent icon can happen through Dec. 24. Photo prices start at $39.99 and if you book your session in advance? You'll be treated to a "free personalized phone call from Santa before you visit." A few Sundays will be devoted to pet photos, if you'd like to bring your pup by for a quick picture at this oh-so-coastal set-up. Surely your out-of-state family is looking forward to photos that really speak to the spirit of the surf, sand, and sun? Call it a cute reminder that you keep to the California ways, even when posing with Kris Kringle. There are other ho-ho-doings around Pacific City throughout December; check out the destination's site for more.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us