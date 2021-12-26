SantaSaurus: Desert Dinos Rocked Some Holiday Spirit

What to Know Galleta Meadows in Borrego Springs

Celebrated, large-scale animal sculptures are found in several spots around Borrego Springs; they're free to see

Find the community in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California's largest state park

HO, HO, BORREGO SPRINGS: The dozens (and dozens) of amazing sculptures seen around the town of Borrego Springs are often photographed by starlight, or at sunrise, or whatever time of day best shows off the artworks' memorable beauty. Surely you've seen the playful yet powerful pieces of Galleta Meadows, the giant dragon head (and his serpent body), and the sizable scorpions, and the other epic beasties that appear to "roam" the stark desert landscape. The beloved cadre of critters also includes some prehistoric entries, making the community a must-visit for lovers of quirky creativity, outdoor sculptures, and, yes, dinosaurs. But a pair of dinosaurs looked...

A BIT DIFFERENT... just ahead of Christmas 2021. The pair was seen sporting classic Santa hats, the sort of cheery chapeau St. Nick dons before he sets off on his toy-bestowing spin around the globe. And in their claws? The cuteness only grows: Each dino was seen holding a stocking. The whimsical sighting added extra cheer to the Borrego Springs Chamber & Visitors Bureau Facebook page, and also served as a reminder that these stunning sculptures are free to see, each day of the year. And people calling upon the charming village, and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, do make time to snap some pictures of these celebrated pieces.

ANZA-BORREGO'S WILDFLOWER SEASON, by the by, is just on the wintry horizon. The park is famous throughout California, and beyond, as one of the ultimate places to spy a dazzling array of desert wildflowers, blossoms that often begin popping up around the middle or end of January. Your best bet? Keep your eye on the park's site, to see how the season of splendor is unfolding. Much depends on the rain, and weather, and when buds show, and how many pop up, can change from year to year.