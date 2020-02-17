South Carolina

SC Authorities to Say How Missing Girl, Neighbor Were Killed

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared after she was last seen playing in her front yard Monday

By Jeffrey Collins

Cayce Department of Public Safety via AP

South Carolina authorities plan to release Tuesday how a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard was killed, along with details on the death of a neighbor whose body was found moments after the child.

Investigators have said they found a clue to Faye Marie Swetlik's disappearance in the neighbor's trash can Thursday.

Not long after, they found the girl's body in woods that had been carefully searched before and then found the neighbor 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor dead in his home.

The girl got off the school bus and was last seen playing in her Cayce front yard on Monday. More than 200 officers searched over three days for the girl, knocking on every door in her neighborhood and checking every vehicle going in and out.

Cayce Public Safety officers said the girl's death is being investigated as a homicide. They have not said anything about how Taylor might have died.

The girl's disappearance shocked Cayce, a town of about 13,000 people just west of Columbia. Several prayer vigils were held while she was missing and after her body was found.

A public memorial for Faye will be 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

This article tagged under:

South CarolinaFaye Marie Swetlik
