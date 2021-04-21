Scammers Posing as FEMA Agents Target COVID-19 Victims' Families to Steal Personal Information

The federal government recently launched a public assistance program that seeks to help family members of people who died due to COVID-19 receive up to $35,000 in reimbursement for funeral expenses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA. The program had not yet officially launched and complaints of scams were already being reported.

The scam works like many others -- someone pretends to be FEMA personnel, and gives you a call, with the sole intention of stealing your personal information.

“The scammers have perfected their work with technology. Now, you can receive a message that seems legitimate, [but it is not],” said Luis Gallegos, spokesman for the Federal Trade Commission.

FEMA will not contact you by phone, text message, or email to ask for your social security number, bank account, or credit card. And, the government is not going to ask you for an advance payment, or fees to provide any type of aid.

"FEMA is never going to call you before you register with us," said Maria Padrón, a FEMA spokeswoman. "If someone calls you, asking for your personal information, it is not FEMA."

The FEMA program that seeks to provide financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses does exist, but you have to call first to receive help.

For more information, visit the agency's website or call 1-844-684-6333.

Do not give your information or the information of a loved one who has died to anyone who contacts you without initiating contact with FEMA first.

If someone contacts you, and you have any doubt that the person on the phone is a FEMA agent, it is best to hang up without giving them any information and to contact the agency directly. They will assist you and guide you if you qualify for the program.

