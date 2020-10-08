SDPD Negotiating with Suspect Barricaded in Downtown Apartment Building

A portion of W. Harbor Drive downtown is blocked off as police negotiate with a barricaded burglary suspect, according to San Diego police.

Local law enforcement and federal agents have been positioned outside an apartment building at the intersection of W. Harbor Drive and Kettner Boulevard for hours.

The San Diego Police Department said officers have been on the scene at 700 W. Harbor Drive since around 4:30 p.m. A tweet sent by SDPD at around 8:50 p.m. said SWAT units and an Emergency Negotiation Team were on their way.

We have been on scene at a barricade burglary suspect in the marina area since 4:30PM. Our Emergency Negotiation Team and SWAT team are on their way. PERT is already on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ru63qGtm6C — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 9, 2020

Psychological Emergency Response Team (PERT) personnel are also present, according to the department.

SDPD said someone called 911 at around 4:30 to report a woman inside of a unit. The caller also reached out to the resident of the unit, and was told no one should be inside, police said.

Officers made contact with the woman, described as a burglary suspect in her 20s, and threatened to send in K-9 units if she did not surrender. The woman refused and SWAT was called to assist, according to SDPD.

The standoff was still active as of 11 p.m. At around 10:30 p.m., SDPD said it was sending in a robot to search the unit.

No other information is available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.