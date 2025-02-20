U.S. transportation secretary to make announcement on California high-speed rail project

An announcement is expected Thursday at Los Angeles' Union Station on the future of California's troubled high-speed rail project.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was scheduled to speak at a 9:30 a.m. news conference at the downtown LA station. Details about the announcement "on the California High-Speed Rail priorities" were not immediately available.

The visit comes about a week after comments from President Trump about the project, indicating an investigation would be opened into its management following a new report from the project's inspector general indicating it will likely will not meet a key timeline goal.

"It is the worst-managed project I think I've ever seen," Trump said. "And, I've seen some of the worst. Billions and billions, hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.

"We're going to start an investigation into that. I've built for a living, and I've built on time and budget. It's impossible that something could cost that much."

Details about the investigation and a timeline were not available.

California Republican lawmakers in Sacramento then sent a letter to President Trump late last week in support of an investigation into the state's beleaguered high-speed rail project. The letter requests an examination of the viability of the project and to hold the High Speed Rail Authority accountable for its "mismanagement and broken promises."

The report by the project's inspector general released Feb. 3 on the first phase of what was planned as a statewide rail system indicated it is unlikely that the project can meet its goal of starting passenger service between Merced and Bakersfield by 2033.

California voters approved a bond measure for the rail project in 2008.

Work is continuing on a 119-mile stretch linking the Central Valley communities of Merced, Fresno and Bakersfield. The target completion window is 2030 to 2033.

"With a smaller remaining schedule envelope and the potential for significant uncertainty and risk during subsequent phases of the project, staying within the 2033 schedule envelope is unlikely," Belnap wrote. "In fact, uncertainty about some parts of the project has increased as the authority has recently made decisions that deviated from the procurement and funding strategies that were part of its plans for staying on schedule."

Republican State Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo was among the lawmakers who signed the letter calling for an investigation and answers about what happens moving forward. She represents the counties of Fresno, Kings and Tulare.

"The High-Speed Rail Authority has spent a lot of taxpayer dollars on their fancy models and their very aggressive public relations campaign," Macedo said on NBCLA's NewsConference. "I'm really hoping we can get through to the voters and Donald Trump can help me on this. The truth is after 17 years and $13.7 billion, no tracks have been laid."

Specifically, the letter questions why, according to the inspector general report, a risk analysis was not completed for the Merced-to-Bakersfield segment to determine the project's feasibility.

NBCLA has reached out to the rail authority for a response.

In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a location just outside Bakersfield to break ground on a new phase of the project, track-laying and "substantial completion" of a 22-mile stretch of rail line.

"No state in America is closer to launching high-speed rail than California – and today, we just took a massive step forward," Newsome said. "We’re moving into the track-laying phase, completing structures for key segments, and laying the groundwork for a high-speed rail network.

"The future of transportation is being realized right here in the Central Valley with thousands of good paying jobs already created and 171 miles being worked on. As only California can, we’re building America’s biggest infrastructure project."