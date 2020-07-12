Naya Rivera

Search of California Lake Resumes for Missing ‘Glee' Star

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Jul 11

Virus Updates: Record High Level of New Infections in Florida

coronavirus 51 mins ago

For Some Parents, Day Care Still Feels Risky

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Naya RiveraCaliforniaGlee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us