Search underway for missing backpacker in Yosemite National Park

Officials at Yosemite National Park are searching for a man who disappeared over the weekend while he was backpacking in the park.

Hayden Klemenok was part of a group that was backpacking at Upper Chilnualna Fall in California on Sunday afternoon, when he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction, and he has not been seen since, the park said on Facebook and its website Tuesday.

Park officials ask anyone who hiked in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday or any time since to contact park dispatch.

“Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not,” the park said in the post.

Klemenok was last seen wearing a tan brimmed hat, white sunglasses, a red T-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white Adidas shoes.

An alert on the park’s website Tuesday warns visitors to stay away from rivers and creeks because of flooding, noting they are “surprisingly swift, cold, and dangerous.”

