SeaWorld San Diego Opening California's ‘Tallest, Fastest' Dive Coaster Next Month

Thrill-seekers looking for their next shot of adrenaline won’t have to search too far with the upcoming opening of SeaWorld San Diego’s newest dive coaster.

Emperor is slated to make its debut on March 2 for season pass members and to the public on March 12. SeaWorld says the new ride will be the “tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster” in the Golden State.

Named after the largest species of penguin, Emperor boasts a peak height of 153 feet, a facedown vertical drop at 143 feet in the air and an acceleration of more than 60 mph. Each ride car will carry 18 passengers through its 2,500-foot track.

“Opening just in time for Spring Break, this free-falling, feet-dangling ride is going to provide even more thrills that our guests and coaster fanatics have been craving,” John Dunlap, SeaWorld San Diego Park President, said in a statement.

Right now, tickets for SeaWorld are available starting at $59.99 on select dates. For more information on tickets or to purchase any, click here.