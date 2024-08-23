Some Secret Service officials have been placed on leave in response to Trump assassination attempt

Multiple Secret Service officials have been put on leave for their actions leading up to and responding to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a source familiar with the decisions told NBC News.

Those put on leave include the Secret Service's special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office, whose office was responsible for coordinating the security plan with local law enforcement leading up to the rally.

The source familiar with the decisions did not confirm the exact number of officials on leave and said the number may continue to grow as an internal investigation into the assassination attempt continues.

RealClearPolitics was first to report that Secret Service personnel had been placed on leave.

In a statement, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi would not confirm that agents have been put on leave but said the agency’s internal investigation may result in “disciplinary action.”

“The U.S. Secret Service is committed to investigating the decisions and actions of personnel related to the event in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump," Guglielmi said. "We are examining the processes, procedures and factors that led to this operational failure. ... [A]ny identified and substantiated violations of policy will be investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility for potential disciplinary action. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: