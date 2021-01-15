security guard

Security Guard Contracted With San Diego MTS Fired Over Social Media Videos Referencing Capitol Riots

The videos surfaced on Twitter Jan. 11

By NBC 7 Staff

An employee of a contracting company that provides security with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System was fired from his job over social media videos that appeared to reference the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Allied Universal, a security company contracted by some local government organizations like MTS, confirmed the videos were posted by one of their employees.

Allied Universal said the videos posted to social media by the employee were not consistent with their "values and company policies and this employee will be separated from Allied Universal."

The user also posted videos showing himself making what appeared to be killing gestures while referencing the far-left militant group, antifa. Some posts also used hashtags referencing a far-right extremist group.

The videos first gained traction on Twitter when they were posted on Jan. 11 by a user called "The Activated Podcast," who believed the man to be a San Diego law enforcement officer.

Internet sleuths quickly located and identified the man as an MTS security guard and contacted the San Diego agency, who said it was investigating the matter.

MTS on Tuesday told NBC 7, "the individual in question is employed as an MTS contractor by Allied Universal Security. He will no longer be allowed to work on any MTS property.”

Allied Universal confirmed he was no longer employed by their security company the following day.

