mask dispute

Security Guard Stabbed Over Mask Policy Dispute at NYC Apple Store, Police Say

The security guard was stabbed on his left arm and forehead by a man he didn't know, according to New York City police

Noam Galai/Getty Images

A 37-year-old man working as a security guard in an Apple store in New York City was stabbed multiple times following a dispute over wearing a mask inside the store to comply with Covid-19 safety policies, police said.

New York City police responded to the West 14th Street location in Manhattan at about 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The security guard told police he was stabbed one time in the left arm and one time in the forehead with a knife by an unknown man. The man then ran away into a nearby subway station.

The injured security guard was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

U.S. & World

U.S. Capitol riot 10 hours ago

Biden Will Not Block Documents Sought by House Committee

Abortion rights 21 hours ago

US Appeals Court Lets Texas Resume Ban on Most Abortions

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

mask disputeNew York Cityface maskssecurity guardNYPD
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us