Lemont

See It: Skinny House for Sale in Suburban Chicago Looks Like It Has Been Cut in Half

Dubbed "one of the most recognized homes in Lemont," the house looks like a modern home from the front, but its backside switches to a flat structure

Christine Wilczek/Realty Executives Elite

A newly-listed house in a southwest Chicago suburb may look like only half a home, but step inside and you might be surprised.

Dubbed "one of the most recognized homes in Lemont," the house located at 1004 E. Illinois St. offers a modern take on design in more ways than one.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is currently on the market for $625,000.

"Unique design, upper echelon finishes, and an open concept floor plan blend seamlessly in this ultra upgraded home that wows at every turn," the listing states. "Impressive design boasts soaring ceilings and creative window placement for optimal retention of natural light."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The unique structure looks like a modern home from the front, but its backside switches to a flat structure.

The listing notes the home is "for the discerning buyer seeking anything but the ordinary."

"Nothing else like it on the market in the area," it reads.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

Takeaways From Hearing: ‘Carnage' at the Capitol and a Case Against Trump

travel 1 hour ago

US Lifts COVID-19 Test Requirement for International Travel

Take a look inside below:

Photos: This Skinny House for Sale in Suburban Chicago Looks Like It Has Been Cut in Half. See Inside

This article tagged under:

Lemont
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us