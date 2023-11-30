From a kangaroo seemingly rocking out on an air guitar to a fox taking a "smoke break" on a twig cigar, the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award winners and finalists are a hoot, and will surely make you say "animals, they're just like us."

Thousands of photos from 85 countries were submitted. There were six categories of winners. The top prize went to photographer Jason Moore for his photo "Air Guitar Roo." Moore said he took the photo in a wildflower field in the suburbs of Perth, Australia in 2021.

"I was driving past a mob of Western Grey Kangaroos feeding in an open field that was filled with attractive yellow flowers," Moore said. "I had my camera with me, so I stopped to grab a few photos. I suddenly noticed this individual adopt a humorous pose - to me it looks like he's practicing strumming on his air guitar.”

The comical awards is for a serious cause. Photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam launched the competition to promote wildlife conservation. This year's event supports Whitley Fund for Nature, a U.K.-based charity that helps fund conservationists around the world.

Scroll below to see some of this year's hilarious winners and honorable mentions:

Overall Winner and Alex Walker's Serian Creatures of the Land Award - Air Guitar Roo (Jason Moore/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award - Unexpected plunge (Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Creatures Under the Sea Award - Otter Ballerina (Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award and Junior Award - Dispute (Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Amazing Internet Portfolio Award - I finally learned to fly or - or maybe not (Tímea Ambrus/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - The happy turtle (Tzahi Finkelstein/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - Monday Blahs (John Blumenkamp/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - One for the family album (Zoe Ashdown/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - Don't look down (Brian Matthews/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - Boing (Lara Mathews/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - The rainforest dandy (Delphine Casimir/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - Look at right Bro (Pratick Mondal/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - That wasn't here yesterday (Wendy Kaveney/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - Snowball (Jacques Poulard/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

Highly Commended Winner - Excuse me sir but I think you're a little too young to be smoking (Dakota Vaccaro/Comedy Wildlife 2023)

See the full list of the finalists, winners and honorable mentions here.