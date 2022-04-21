capitol riot

Self-Described ‘Idiot Scaling the Wall' Sentenced to 60 days in Jan. 6 Case

Meteer stormed the Capitol in support of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election

Clifford Meteer
FBI

U.S. Capitol riot defendant who described himself as "one of those idiots scaling the wall" on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and three years of probation on Thursday.

Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Clifford Meteer, a Tennessee resident who stormed the Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Meteer's action were “about average” for a Jan. 6 defendant who has pleaded guilty to a parading charge but he is “relatively less remorseful” than the others who admitted to that misdemeanor offense, Nichols said.

One year has passed since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.
