Sen. Dianne Feinstein Suffered Previously Undisclosed Complications From Shingles

Feinstein, when she made brief appearances in the Capitol this week, appeared to have facial paralysis on the left side of her face, a side effect of Ramsay Hunt syndrome

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., experienced more complications than were publicly disclosed from a recent case of shingles that left her absent from Washington for nearly three months.

Feinstein, 89, had also suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurred when shingles spread to her head and neck, and a case of encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain, a person familiar with her situation confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Her previously undisclosed complications were first reported by The New York Times.

Feinstein, when she made brief appearances in the Capitol this week, appeared to have facial paralysis on the left side of her face, a side effect of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

