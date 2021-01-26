US Senate

Sen. Leahy Taken to Hospital for Evaluation

Leahy, 80, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974

Senator Pat Leahy (D-VT) asks a question at a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D., Vt., who is set to preside over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, was taken to a hospital for evaluation Tuesday after he "was not feeling well" in his Capitol office, a spokesman said.

"He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician, said spokesman David Carle. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated."

Chief Justice John Roberts is not presiding at the second trial, as he did during Trump’s first impeachment. The shift is said to be in keeping with protocol because Trump is no longer in office.

Instead, Leahy, who serves in the largely ceremonial role of Senate president pro tempore, was sworn in earlier Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

