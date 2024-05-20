Dozens of shimmering sculptures will add new ‘Dimensions' to Sensorio Paso Robles

What to Know Sensorio Paso Robles, artist Bruce Munro's expansive outdoor installation, is marking its 5th birthday; the destination glows with thousands of softly lit "flowers" in the "Field of Light" as well as numerous "Light Towers"

Several large-scale polyhedral sculptures — 44 in all — created by the art collective HYBYCOZO will form "an interstellar village" at the attraction beginning May 24; guests can step inside four of the artworks

$110-$140 adult All-Access Pass; other ticketing tiers and options are available, including the $30 adult Dimensions Pass

WONDROUS REALMS? We wander through them via movies, books, plays, songs, and, quite playfully, in Paso Robles. That's where a landscape that's illuminated with incandescent artworks, both big and petite, has been illuminating the night since 2019. It's Sensorio, artist George Munro's celebrated outdoor art installation, that we're talking about, the after-dark destination that features thousands of softly lit "flowers" and several sizable sculptures that slowly change colors. If you've fallen for "Field of Light" and "Light Towers" on a recent visit, you may have sensed Sensorio would soon gain even more starlit shimmer. And so it shall: "Dimensions" by HYBYCOZO will open on May 24, adding "an interstellar village" to the ethereal exhibition, a walk-through, walk-inside fantasia comprised of 44 metal polyhedral sculptures. And we do mean "walk-inside": Visitors can enter four of the sculptures, including the center sculpture, a capacious piece created for up to 20 guests.

THE ART COLLECTIVE... has already won fans in California — the works of HYBYCOZO have appeared at the Oakland Museum of California and Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge in recent years — and devotees around the world. Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk, the artists of HYBYCOZO, fashion "larger-than-life sculptures," dazzling and dramatic pieces "that celebrate the inherent beauty of geometric form and pattern, and compose them in ways that harmonize the experience of sculpture, light, and shadow." Choose the All-Access Pass or Dimensions Pass if you'd like to view this esoteric terrain, a lantern-like landscape brimming with a mystical mood and mystery-filled motifs.

"Dimensions" by HYBYCOZO opens at Sensorio Paso Robles on May 24.

