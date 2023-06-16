September gets splashier as Island Packers expands its whale-watching schedule

What to Know Island Packers extended its non-landing whale-watching schedule into mid-September 2023

Ventura Harbor Village

Six-hour non-landing trips around the Santa Barbara Channel; $75 adult (other ticketing options available)

SEA SPRAY AND SUMMER... are a time-honored pairing, the sort of delightful duo that we think of when we think of taking a sunny trip out on a boat, all to see if maybe, just possibly, we can spot a magnificent whale in the distance. But September is officially a part of summertime — well most of it is, anyway — and taking some time to head out onto the waves, before fall is in full swing, can mean fewer crowds, less bustle, and a lack of hustle. It's an ideal moment to commune with some of the colossal giants of the deep or at least attempt to admire one or two, but knowing where to look usually involves having a knowledgeable crew at the whale-watching lead. Island Packers, the company that people have used to reach the Channel Islands for decades, is that knowledge-rocking team, and they just expanded their non-landing summer schedule.

SIX SPLASHY HOURS... around the Santa Barbara Channel sound downright dreamy, especially when you can count on seeing a host of gorgeous seabirds, the occasional bark-happy seal or sea lion, and, fins crossed, a pod or two of dolphins. Whales aren't always guaranteed, but you'll be in the right place to encounter them if they will be encountered, thanks to the fact that the whales "... migrate here to feed on the abundant shoals of baitfish and krill." Over two dozen — count them up, 28 in all — dolphin and whale species have been identified in the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, making it a rich feeding area, indeed. An adult ticket is $75, but you'll want to take a deep dive into the ticketing options before splashing down in Ventura Harbor Village. As for when the seasonal tours will conclude? "Mid-September" is the final wrap-up.