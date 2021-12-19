Over 1K Gallons of Gasoline Cleaned Up After Spill When Vehicle Bumps Into Pasadena Gas Pump

As of Monday morning, authorities have cleaned up around 1,300 gallons of gasoline that spilled into a storm drain in Pasadena on Sunday afternoon.
At around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle struck a gas pump at the 76 gas station on E. Glenarm Street and S. Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, officials said.
The emergency shutoff on the pump malfunctioned, and gasoline spilled into the Alhambra wash and traveled towards San Marino.
As a result of the spill, the smell of gasoline is coming from the west side of San Marino.
LA County Hazmat, along with Pasadena Fire, San Marino Fire and San Marino Police departments responded to the incident. The hazardous materials crews worked to contain and clean up the gasoline from Sunday afternoon into the early hours of Monday.
Local officials were asking residents to stay inside with all doors and windows closed if they could smell the gasoline.
The incident is not a public health threat, officials say, but residents experiencing severe illness were told to call 911.
There was a hazardous material issue at the gas station, and the odor of gasoline drifted into the neighborhoods through which the wash flows. Those neighborhoods include: Pasadena, South Pass, San Marino and Alhambra.
The duration of this incident was initially expected to last about 6 hours. The spill was cleaned up by Monday morning, nearly 15 hours later, but the smell of gasoline lingered in the air.
The gas station reopened for business around 3 a.m. Monday morning.