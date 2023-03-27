At least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning, according to police.

The female shooter was also killed after engaging with police on the second floor of the school building. She entered the school through a side door on the first floor.

The shooter appeared to be in her teens, but has not yet been identified, according to Nashville police. She was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard and was first reported at 10:13 a.m.

The shooter was killed by police before 10:30 a.m., police said.

A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds.

All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.

None of the victims have yet been publicly identified and a motive was not immediately clear.

The shooter is only the sixth female shooter since 1982, according to data from Mother Jones.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Covenant School is a private Christian school with pre-school through sixth-grade students.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

