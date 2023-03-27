At least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning, according to police.
The female shooter was also killed after engaging with police on the second floor of the school building. She entered the school through a side door on the first floor.
The shooter appeared to be in her teens, but has not yet been identified, according to Nashville police. She was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.
The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard and was first reported at 10:13 a.m.
The shooter was killed by police before 10:30 a.m., police said.
A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were taken to their facility, all having suffered gunshot wounds.
All three were pronounced dead after arrival, according to hospital spokesman John Howser.
None of the victims have yet been publicly identified and a motive was not immediately clear.
The shooter is only the sixth female shooter since 1982, according to data from Mother Jones.
Covenant School is a private Christian school with pre-school through sixth-grade students.
