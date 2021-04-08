What to Know Man opens fire at warehouse in Bryan, Texas, fatally shooting one and injuring five others

Gunman believed to be an employee; motive for shooting unknown

Texas State Trooper shot pursuing suspect; suspect is in custody

A Texas State Trooper is in stable condition after being shot pursuing a person suspected of opening fire at a business park in Central Texas Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

The trooper is in serious but stable condition and the suspect is in custody, NBC 5 has learned. Further details about that shooting and capture of the suspected gunman have not yet been made available.

Thursday evening shortly before 5 p.m. CDT, Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske said a person who they believe to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting near the warehouse at about 2:30 pm.

One person died at the scene while five others were hospitalized for gunshot wounds -- four of those patients are in critical condition. A sixth person was also hospitalized after suffering an asthma attack.

According to Buske, the shooter, later identified as 27-year-old Larry Winston Bollin, was gone by the time officers arrived at the warehouse moments after the first call was received.

Bollin was booked into the Brazos County Jail Thursday night and charged with murder. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond; it's unclear if he's obtained an attorney.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed and the names of the victims have not yet been released. Bryan police said the expect to release the name of the person killed in the shooting on Friday.

Bryan police Lt. Jason James said during an informal news conference Thursday afternoon that the scene of the shooting was secure and that witnesses were being interviewed.

The shooting in Texas comes just hours after President Joe Biden announced a half-dozen executive actions to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America while also calling on Congress to end the broad immunity that gun-makers have from being sued for shootings, making it a top priority for his administration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who earlier in the afternoon vowed to fight Biden's executive actions by making Texas a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state, issued the following statement Thursday afternoon after learning of the mass shooting.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect," Abbott said.

The shooting happened at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas. Police said the suspect is an employee of the business.

The shooting in Central Texas comes the same day former NFL player Phillip Adams is said to have fatally shot five people including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren, before killing himself.

Earlier this week in North Texas, two teenage brothers made a suicide pact to shoot and kill four members of their family before taking their own lives.

NBC 5's Scott Gordon contributed to this report. Check back and refresh this page for the latest developments.